MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw the first pitch of the Miami Marlins’ 2026 season, and in a surprising — but befitting — twist, the Marlins ace and face of the franchise threw out the last one, too.

Alcantara led the majors with 214 innings pitched and picked up three saves in three relief appearances down the stretch. He said he wants to continue pitching for the Marlins, and he showed an ability to do so, returning to form this season following Tommy John surgery that sidelined him in 2024 and affected his play last year.

He finished 13-11 this season with a 3.87 ERA in 33 starts.

“I’m ready,” Alcantara said after working a hitless ninth against playoff-bound Atlanta on Sunday. “After a bad season last year, I wasn’t doing great. Finished strong, finished healthy.”

The Marlins will need to decide whether to exercise Alcantara’s $21 million club option for next season, but president of baseball operations Peter Bendix on Tuesday declined to discuss the contract of the club’s longest-tenured player.

“With anything about player moves, I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen and I don’t like speculating on that,” Bendix said at his end-of-season news conference, “but with Sandy in particular, he’s so meaningful to this organization. That’s not lost on me. That’s not lost on us.”

Bendix was much more clear about Clayton McCullough, whom he said will return as the club’s manager in 2027.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers first-base coach has helped the Marlins (80-82) win their most games over a two-season span since 2009 and 2010 in his first two seasons at the helm, though neither of those campaigns have ended in a playoff berth.

“Clayton and I are very aligned,” Bendix said. “Clayton is an excellent representative of the organization, excellent voice of the organization. He has helped establish a fantastic culture in our clubhouse.”

Bendix added the Marlins are planning to part ways with hitting coach Pedro Guerrero, but the rest of the staff will remain intact.

As for Alcantara, while his relief-inning usage late in the season was in part out of necessity because of injuries in Miami’s bullpen, Bendix said the Marlins may explore continuing to use him and other starters in late-inning situations going forward.

Alcantara’s first save chance came on Sept. 16, when he came out of the bullpen for the first time in nine years and closed out a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. That came just two days after throwing 101 pitches in a no-decision at Arizona.

Alcantara said coming out of the bullpen was his idea, and he’s open to continuing it next season. Eury Pérez also made a relief appearance late in the season.

“I have no idea where it goes in the future, but I do think that it shows the innovation of this organization that we’re continually willing to try these things,” Bendix said. “And it really is a credit to both the pitchers themselves for being willing to do that, and the coaches.”

Marlins give updates on injured players

— Bendix said center fielder Jakob Marsee began experiencing left elbow discomfort at the end of the season and plans to see physician Dr. Keith Meister, an orthopedic surgeon, in the next week.

— All-Star right-hander Max Meyer, who went on the injured list in July with a neck injury, should be ready for spring training, along with reliever Anthony Bender (shin) and outfielder Owen Caissie (lumbar stress reaction).

— Closer Peter Fairbanks, who went on the IL on Sept. 15 because of nerve irritation, will have surgery on Oct. 8.

— Rookie Robby Snelling, Miami’s highly rated pitching prospect, is expected to return in May or June after having s eason-ending elbow surgery in May.

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