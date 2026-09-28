MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Everybody knows Malachi Toney can put on a show on the football field, but before the game even kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium, his mom, Shatravia, puts on a show of her own.

If you ask the people who gather outside the venue in Miami Gardens to tailgate, what Shatravia Toney delivers is mighty special, and they’re not exactly coming for the football.

“Mama Tony, you know, is never small, nothing too small, it’s always big work, she always do over the top things for her boys,” said Malachi’s aunt, Quantika Charleston.

“He’s good on the field, she’s great off the field, it’s perfect,” said a man. “Makes sure everything set up and nice, so when you get here, you have a good time.”

For them it isn’t just a tailgate, it’s a Toney family tradition, and Shatravia is the head coach feeding out the plays.

“If you’re going to do it, you got to do it right, so why not? This is a production,” said Shatravia.

“Everybody got a job to do, so it’s like teamwork,” said Charleston.

She’s been feeding family and friends for years, and the crowd continues to get bigger.

“Honestly, it started in Little League. I was a team mom, so being that I was a team mom, me cooking the food for the children, it brought so many families closer, it brought our team and made us one, so why not bring it to the University of Miami?” said Shatravia.

And somewhere between that is the chicken, the sides and whatever else Mom is cooking.

“Right now we’re probably at 800 wings, over 400 potato wedges, 200 sliders, and a host of drinks and stuff, and then we have griot, we have rice, we have other stuff, a lot of people always bring stuff,” said Shatravia.

Through their mother, you’ll find the reason Malachi and his brother Monroe know a thing or two about showing up and being ready to perform.

“I work up early in the morning anyway, so it’s like a 4 a.m. morning for me anyway, so that’s what I normally do. The grind, let’s go,” said Shatravia.

While Malachi may be the football star now, and his brother Monroe is on the rise, when it comes to tailgating, Mama Toney is the Heisman Trophy winner.

“They’re gonna eat, they’re gonna drink, they’re gonna have a good time, they’re gonna get a good photo, there’s a lot going into it,” said Shatravia.

She’s certainly become a superstar in her own right.

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