MIAMI (WSVN) - A website selling fraudulent postage labels for $2 each was shut down by federal authorities, and is accused of costing the U.S. Postal Service over $126 million.

Federal authorities alleged that the website, LabelsBank.com, was part of a multimillion dollar fraud scheme.

“You know, it’s the one thing that comes with fraud is that statement, ‘If it’s too good to be true, it almost always is too good to be true,'” said U.S. Postal Inspection Service Miami Division Inspector in Charge Bladismir Rojo.

Investigators said that the website sold counterfeit U.S. Postal Service labels for around $2 each, regardless of a package’s weight, size or destination.

“The Postal Service does not give discounts on shipping. There’s set rates, everybody knows what they are, you can find them on their website or at your local post office. So it’s definitely an indicator of some kind of criminal activity,” said Jason Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Postal inspectors in Miami said that more than 5,000 customers used the site and bought more than 5.1 million fake shipping labels.

Federal authorities have since seized the domain and shut it down.

Court records identify 33-year-old Faheem Akram from Pakistan as the man accused of operating the website.

Prosecutors said the case shows how an alleged scheme run from overseas can still target American consumers and cost a U.S. agency millions of dollars.

“Not only is he defrauding the U.S. Postal Service, he is also defrauding the American people, that they are buying these fraudulent labels and they could not work, they could lose their money on that, the package could not enter the system correctly,” said Quiñones.

The case is currently moving through federal court. Authorities warned consumers to be cautious when postage is sold online at prices that seem too good to be true.

Akram now faces 10 federal counts, including conspiracy, selling counterfeit postage, and wire fraud.

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