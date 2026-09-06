MIAMI (AP) — Javier Sanoja hit a two-run homer and Heriberto Hernández added a solo shot as the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3 on Sunday.

Cubs slugger Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 40th homer and joined Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber (42) as the only players to reach the mark this season.

Otto Lopez and Jakob Marsee had two hits each for the Marlins, who avoided a sweep of the three-game series.

Miami starter Tyler Phillips (5-6) allowed three runs and five hits over five innings.

The Marlins chased Cubs starter Clay Holmes (2-3) during a five-run fifth that snapped a 3-all tie. Owen Caissie hit a two-run single and Hernández and Joe Mack followed with RBI singles. Griffin Conine put Miami ahead when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Crow-Armstrong’s game-tying drive to lead off the fifth traveled 403 feet. He joined Billy Williams as the only Cubs left-handed hitters to hit 40 or more homers in a season. Williams hit 42 in 1970.

Sanoja padded Miami’s lead with a two-run homer off reliever Colin Rea in the seventh.

Hernández snapped a 2-all tie with a solo shot in the fourth. He drove the first pitch from Holmes over the wall in left for his 24th of the season.

Mack’s RBI groundout and Lopez’s run-scoring single in the second gave Miami a 2-0 lead before Chicago tied it on Crow-Armstrong’s sacrifice fly in the third and Nico Hoerner’s RBI double-play groundout in the fourth.

Holmes allowed eight runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ was a late scratch because of left knee discomfort.

Before the game, the Marlins inducted Josh Beckett into the club’s Hall of Fame. Beckett pitched five seasons with the Marlins, highlighted by his complete game shutout against the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the 2003 World Series that clinched the franchise’s second championship.

Up next

Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (8-3, 4.05 ERA) will face Brewers LHP Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.57) on Monday at Milwaukee.

Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (7-10, 3.72 ERA) will face Mets RHP Jonah Tong (1-1, 3.60) on Monday in Miami.

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