MIAMI (AP) — Foster Griffin struck out a season-high nine over seven innings of two-run ball, and Jacob Young homered as the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.

CJ Abrams singled, walked and drove in a run, while Curtis Mead doubled and drew two walks for the Nationals. Nasim Nuñez singled, walked and had two stolen bases, increasing his major league lead to 16.

Griffin (4-1) allowed two runs — one earned — in the first inning and then shut down Miami for the remainder of his outing. He scattered four hits and retired his final eight batters, striking out five.

Brad Lord followed and set down five straight before Javier Sanoja reached on a throwing error by Abrams at shortstop. PJ Poulin relieved Lord and walked pinch-hitter Heriberto Hernández, then retired Leo Jimenez for his second career save and first this season.

Marlins starter Robby Snelling gave up three runs and six hits over five innings in his major league debut. Snelling (0-1) walked four and struck out two.

Otto López had three of Miami’s five hits and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Marlins are 2-6 on their 10-game homestand.

The Nationals struck quickly against Snelling in a three-run first. Abrams hit an RBI single and Young followed with a two-run homer.

Miami narrowed the gap in the bottom half when Xavier Edwards homered. López doubled and then raced home on a throwing error by Mead at first base. Mead fielded a grounder hit by Kyle Stowers but made an errant toss to Griffin covering the bag.

The 23-year-old Snelling was acquired by Miami from San Diego for reliever Tanner Scott in July 2024. After joining the Marlins, Snelling ascended through the farm system and became the organization’s second-rated pitching prospect before the club promoted him from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Up next

Nationals RHP Zack Littell (1-4, 7.24 ERA) starts Saturday against Marlins RHP Janson Junk (2-3, 2.82).

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