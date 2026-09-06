MIAMI (AP) — Michael Conforto homered and singled, Nico Hoerner had three hits and an RBI and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Saturday.

Michael Busch and Miguel Amaya each doubled and singled for the Cubs, who finished with 13 hits. Cubs star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong singled, walked and drove in a run, while Ian Happ had two hits and two RBIs.

Kyle Stowers and Griffin Conine homered for two of the Marlins’ six hits.

Ryan Rolison (8-1) got the final out in the seventh and first in the eighth for the win. Ryan Zeferjahn pitched the last 1 2/3 innings for his fifth save. After a 3-2 called third strike with two out to Conine in the ninth was overturned on the ABS review, Zeferjahn retired Otto Lopez on a flyout to right.

Cubs starter Javier Assad allowed three runs and three hits over 4 2/3 innings. Recalled from Triple-A Saturday, Assad walked five and struck out three.

Caleb Thielbar relieved Assad with a runner on in the fifth and allowed Conine’s drive into the upper deck in right that got Miami within 5-4.

Busch singled in a run in the sixth to make it 6-4 before Miami narrowed it to one again on Stowers’ solo homer in the seventh.

Conforto’s solo homer and Happ’s two-run single in the third off Marlins starter Ryan Gusto (1-4) in the third put the Cubs ahead 3-0.

Chicago padded the lead on Crow-Armstrong’s RBI single in the fourth.

Up next

Cubs RHP Clay Holmes (6-6, 2.09 ERA) was set to oppose RHP Tyler Phillips (4-6, 3.43) on Sunday in the series finale.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox