MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched four-hit ball over seven sharp innings, Kyle Stowers homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Xavier Edwards singled and had two walks, and Liam Hicks had two hits for the Marlins, who won their second straight after ending a franchise-record 12-game losing streak Monday.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League with 33 homers, didn’t play because of a gastrointestinal illness.

Alcantara (11-6) struck out five and walked one. It was his major league-leading 16th quality start and the 111th of his career, surpassing Ricky Nolasco for the franchise record.

Calvin Faucher relieved Alcantara and thew a perfect eighth before Pete Fairbanks closed with another perfect inning for his 14th save.

The Marlins struck quickly on Stowers’ shot in the first. Stowers drove a knuckle curve from Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-9) over the wall in right-center for his 14th homer.

Alcantara didn’t allow a hit until Bryan De La Cruz reached on an infield single with two outs in the fifth.

Alec Bohm walked leading off the second and Brandon Marsh reached on a fielder’s choice throwing error by first baseman Stowers before Alcantara struck out Edmundo Sosa, retired Justin Crawford on a groundout and De La Cruz on a pop fly.

In the sixth, Bryce Harper and Bohm hit consecutive two-out singles against Alcantara. But the 30-year-old right-hander struck out Marsh looking to end the threat.

Standout defensive plays also helped Alcantara. Center fielder Jakob Marsee tracked down a drive by Harper and made a leaping catch at the wall to start the fourth. Third baseman Graham Pauley dove and caught Sosa’s line drive for the first out in the seventh.

Nola allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four as Philadelphia slipped to 3-8 since the All-Star break.

Up next

Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (9-5, 3.31 ERA) will start the series finale Wednesday against RHP Ryan Gusto (0-2, 4.50).

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.