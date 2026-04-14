ATLANTA (AP) — Agustín Ramírez and Connor Norby homered and the Miami Marlins ended their three-game skid with a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Ramírez hit a 418-foot, three-run shot in the fifth inning off Aaron Bummer (0-1) that broke a 3-3 tie. He finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Liam Hicks was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Norby was 2 for 5 and drove in two runs, and Xavier Edwards was 2 for 4 and scored three times.

Andrew Nardi (1-0) pitched a scoreless fifth in relief of Eury Pérez, who gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in four innings.

Nardi, Calvin Faucher, John King, Lake Bachar and Anthony Bender combined for five scoreless innings out of the Marlins bullpen and gave up two hits.

The Marlins had a season-best 16 hits and matched their season high in runs. Miami scored just three runs while getting swept in three games at Detroit over the weekend.

Atlanta starter Grant Holmes retired the first nine Marlins batters, then gave up three runs in a 30-pitch fourth inning and was pulled.

Michael Harris II was 2 for 3 with a walk in his return from paternity leave, and Austin Riley knocked in two runs for the Braves.

Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson played in his 799th consecutive game, passing Nellie Fox for the 11th-longest games played streak in major league history.

Up next

Marlins RHP Max Meyer (1-0, 3.68 ERA) will face Braves RHP Reynaldo López (1-0, 1.15) as the series continues Tuesday.

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