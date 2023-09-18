MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In the realm of college football fandom, there are dedicated fans, and then there’s Shelton Douthett, a University of Miami (UM) Hurricanes enthusiast who recently stole the spotlight during a nationally televised game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Shelton’s extraordinary commitment to fulfilling a heartfelt promise has captured the hearts of fans across the nation.

“All this praise and all these accolades, like ‘Oh you made an impact in my life,’ I feel like I don’t deserve it,” said Shelton. “I feel like I’m just a regular guy.”

The game on Thursday showed Shelton’s unwavering devotion as he donned a complete Miami Hurricanes football uniform, from shoulder pads to cleats, helmet, and even game gloves.

“This is just my promise to my brother,” Douthett said. “This is something that I want to take with him. This is basically how I bring my brother to the game with me. He had a big impact on my life.”

It’s a level of dedication that doesn’t go unnoticed, even if it invites playful banter from opposing fans.

“It’s funny because I get the jokes like, ‘You missed the bus,’ or ‘You’re late.’ I get that all the time,” Shelton explained. “Responds to ‘What position you play?’ I say, ‘I play section 138 row 2.’ That’s my position.”

But once those hecklers hear Shelton’s back story, they instantly have a change of heart as they quickly understand the significance of his actions.

“My brother was basically everything to me,” he said. “We were like Batman and Robin. The funny thing is, Batman’s secret identity is Bruce Wayne and my brother’s name is Wayne. He was Batman and my middle name is Robert so I was Robin.”

Of course, not every superhero wears a cape, sometimes, they wear a full Miami Hurricanes uniform, like Shelton.

“I remember we were watching the Georgia Tech game and as he looked at the TV, he asked me as a joke, ‘Why don’t you do that? Dress like that,’ and as a joke I said, ‘You know what, when we get out of the hospital, I’ll do it for one game with you.'”

Unfortunately, his brother never got out of the hospital. Wayne Douthett passed away in October 2009 at the age of 23. Ever since then, Shelton has honored his big brother.

When asked what Wayne would say if he could witness his little brother fulfilling this heartfelt promise, Shelton responded with deep emotion.

“He has a way of showing affection and I know exactly what he would do,” he said tearfully. “He’d probably just have a little smirk on his face and say, ‘You did good, man.'”

So, if you find yourself at a Miami Hurricanes game, keep an eye out for Shelton Douthett and take a moment to appreciate the extraordinary love and dedication that he brings to every game in honor of his beloved brother.

For those inspired by Douthett’s story and wishing to contribute, a scholarship fund has been established in Wayne’s name, with donation details available here.

