MIAMI (WSVN) - Heat nation can finally celebrate, because a new era has officially begun.

Newly signed Heat guard Tim Hardaway, Jr. met Monday with with head coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley.

If Hardaway’s name sounds familiar, that’s because the 34-year-old is the son of NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr.

The team “un-retired” his jersey number, 10, so the younger Hardaway can officially wear number 10 for the Heat, too.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s two-time MVP is officially number 7 for the Heat following a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis gear has already hit store shelves.

The team’s preseason opener will be in October.

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