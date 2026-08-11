MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat are set to face off against the Boston Celtics this Christmas in a holiday showdown.

The NBA team will make their return to the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup after missing out in four of the past five seasons.

The team has already posted the news on Instagram, with fans able to sign up for early ticket access.

You can watch the game on ABC Miami Channel 18.

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