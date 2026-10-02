MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat and Rockstar Games have teamed up for “A Night in Vice City,” to celebrate the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

In a first of its kind collaboration, the Kaseya Center will be transformed into Vice City on Nov. 18 when the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks, just one day before the launch of the video game.

Officials say the event will feature a special court, never-before-worn special edition uniforms, unique game-night programming and live activations inspired by the highly anticipated game.

Also included in the partnership is a new Vice City collection from the Heat’s Court Culture clothing line, that will be available at Miami Heat Store locations and online.

For more information on “A Night in Vice City” click here.

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