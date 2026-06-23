MIAMI (WSVN) - Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly headed to the 305, and fans have wasted no time in weighing in on the blockbuster trade.

With the talents of the 10-time All-Star coming to the Magic City, some fans told 7News on Tuesday that they’re excited at the prospect of another championship.

“Giannis is coming to the Heat! I know we’ve had a little bit of a rough patch, but wow, that’s going to be great for the city of Miami, how exciting,” said fan Robin Juchas.

“I kind of lost my mind,” said a Heat fan.

“I got like 10 notifications from different applications that Giannis has been moved and I just threw my phone and I was jumping; I was so excited,” said Heat fan Carlos Coppeland.

The Heat will receive Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis. Milwaukee will also receive Nate Ament, who the Heat selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft Tuesday night, along with a first-round pick swap in 2030, first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and a second-rounder in 2033.

News of the massive trade even reached other sports stars, with a video posted on social media showing tennis star Serena Williams sharing her excitement at learning Antetokounmpo was heading to Miami.

South Florida radio show host Andy Slater said Antetokounmpo’s work ethic is a perfect fit for the Heat franchise.

“Not only a great player, a two-time MVP, but he’s a great person. He’s great with the media, he answers questions and, on the court, he’s gonna be so much better than anything the Miami Heat have had in a long time,” said Slater.

Slater also said that acquiring Antetokounmpo is the most significant move the Heat have pulled off in free agency since the Big Three era in 2011.

“When LeBron said ‘I’m taking my talents to South Beach,'” said Slater.

That era saw LeBron James join forces with longtime friends Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, which resulted in four consecutive trips to the NBA finals and back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

The Greek Freak’s arrival reignites a similar spark across the fanbase that hasn’t existed since that era.

While the Heat are likely far from finished in retooling their roster around the superstar, Slater said his mere presence will amplify buzz around the team once more.

“Fans in South Florida, even someone who is here for just a few days, they’re gonna wanna come to downtown Miami and watch the Miami Heat play because that’s the event,” said Slater. “I’m sure the Miami Heat ticket office, they are thrilled too.”

As for Heat fans across South Florida, many acknowledge it was a high price to pay to obtain Antetokounmpo. Some believe it’s well worth the risk for a player of his caliber.

“I do think it’s worth Giannis. I think the Heat have been in a little bit of a rebuilding stage for the last couple of years and I think it’s time to make a big splash and that’s exactly what they did,” said Heat fan Dylan Wood.

While it’s premature, some fans who attended Tuesday night’s NBA draft watch party at the Kaseya Center are confident Antetokounmpo will have a lasting impact in Miami, including helping raise a fourth championship banner and his jersey to the rafters.

“Great for the franchise because now we get to have another guy in the rafters,” said a Heat fan. “Giannis will be in the rafters.”

“When you get a star like Giannis, I feel like he deserves to compete every season so I feel like a championship would be great,” said a Heat fan.

Others are still unsure if the Heat will be able to patch up the gaps left by those heading to the Bucks, including Herro, who created several unforgettable moments ever since he was drafted by Miami in 2019.

“I don’t know how I feel about or how Miami is going to feel about Tyler Herro getting traded,” said Jen Ackerman. “Giannis is a good welcome, but we’re going to feel Herro’s loss.”

“A little bit much. It’s still Giannis though, a top five player in the league and he’s still gonna make us a contender even if we don’t have a lot of depth on the team,” said Coppeland.

On the heels of the reported trade, many excited fans have already tried to get their hands on some Miami Heat Antetokounmpo merch at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday. They flocked to the official Miami Heat Store in hopes to snagging Antetokounmpo merch from as soon as doors opened.

They’re going to have to hold their excitement and money for just a bit longer. According to Kaseya Center representatives, no official Heat merchandise can be printed with Antetokounmpo’s name on it until July 6, when the trade becomes official.

And despite some large questions remaining over how the team will fill out the rest of the roster, the majority of fans are excited for the start of a new era for the Heat.

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