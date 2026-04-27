MIAMI (WSVN) - While addressing the Miami Heat’s disappointing season, team president Pat Riley made it clear he’s committed to leading the franchise back to its winning ways.

The 81-year-old Riley emphasized that he has his eyes set on bringing more championships to South Florida and has no plans of stepping down any time soon.

“I’m not gonna resign, I’m not gonna step aside. You know, I want another parade down Biscayne Boulevard,” said Riley.

Despite the team reaching the playoffs in each year since 2019, the Heat have been forced to fight through the play-in tournament gauntlet in each of the last four seasons. The Heat were eliminated from contention in the 2026 playoffs after losing in their first play-in tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Riley downplayed criticism of the team’s struggles to avoid the play-in tournament in recent years, pointing to the franchise’s commitment to playing winning basketball at all costs.

“We’re always gonna try to win. We’re not gonna apologize for it. If we’re competing for the last spot in the play-in, we will fight to the very last breath,” said Riley.

Riley’s approach runs counter to many fans’ hopes that the team would embrace tanking to improve its draft lottery position. A philosophy that other teams have embraced at times in a race to the bottom.

“I’m not gonna change, I’m not gonna try to lose, I’m not gonna tank, and I can’t stand the word,” said Riley.

Riley then doubled down on his stance against having the team tank for better lottery odds.

“I’m not gonna tank, I’m not gonna lose, we’re not gonna go to the lottery and do that insanity because I will quit. If I ever get ordered to go down that road, OK, let’s go down, you know, I’m always thinking about ways to win,” said Riley.

Riley also addressed recent criticisms of the team’s lack of movement on big free-agent signings and major trades, saying those moves should not be considered acts of complacency by the franchise.

“Doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be aggressive as hell or we’re not gonna be aggressive as hell to try to make the team better,” said Riley.

Riley acknowledged that the current iteration of the team isn’t meeting the standards he expects, and that the Heat faithful demand more, despite their improvement over last year’s performance.

“You know, winning six more games this year, that’s an improvement. I mean, you have to look at the little things, even though it’s not good enough for a lot of people,” said Riley.

Part of the frustration with the 2025-2026 Heat was a roster that struggled to stay healthy, with many of its key players forced to sit out most of the season.

“We need to make some changes roster-wise, you know, now when it comes to everything about things that I can’t control, I can’t control players who missed games. I can’t control the lack of continuity,” said Riley.

Riley assured Heat fans he will make any moves he believes are necessary to keep pushing the team forward.

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