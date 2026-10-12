MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem and current captain Bam Adebayo partnered up with Anatomy Fitness for their 8th Annual Hour Push-Up Challenge.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was right there alongside his players, past and present, sweating for a cause at the Event Space on Lincoln Road in South Beach, Sunday morning.

“Obviously, this is bigger than us. Obviously it’s about the community and the impact of the community,” said Adebayo. “The more people we get here, the more impact it has, so, thankful for everybody who’s here.”

Adebayo and Haslem said they’re grateful for the support and the many people who continue to show up for them.

“This is my gift. When people come out and support, they give their time, which is the most important thing people have. Those are things we don’t give back, so when people come out and give their time, to me, that’s all the thanks that I need,” said Haslem. “I do it from the heart. I understand what’s going on in the communities. I don’t have to read about it, I don’t have to hear about it, I’m connected to the people.”

The challenge has raised close to $1 million since its inception.

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