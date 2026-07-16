MIAMI (WSVN) - It took a few more years later than Heat Nation would’ve liked but Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a part of the Miami Heat and fans can’t wait to see this new era for the franchise begin.

Leading up to his official welcome during an introductory press conference at the Kaseya Center Thursday, fans invited to the audience gleefully chanted his name, holding cutouts of the Greek Freak until he took the stage.

“I’m ready,” Antetokounmpo told fans.

Heat fans have been blessed with multiple generations of elite teams, defined by superstar acquisitions, like Shaquille O’Neal teaming up with Dwyane Wade in 2004 and the unforgettable 2010 summer that saw LeBron James and Chris Bosh join forces with Wade to form the Big Three.

While the franchise has been largely quiet in those splashy moves since then, Antetokounmpo’s arrival in Miami has revitalized a fan base that’s eager to see a return to the NBA Finals.

The team decided to forego their customary press room to introduce players, instead opting to utilize the hardwood court beneath the banners and scoreboard, which featured a hyped up Antetokounmpo sporting the Miami Vice jersey.

Fans roared as Antetokounmpo stood up on stage, holding his jersey next to Heat president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra.

While answering questions from reporters, 7News’ Sheldon Fox asked Antetokounmpo what he hopes to experience off the court during his stint with the Heat.

“[I] walked around, I did some tours today. I love it, it’s warm, warmer than Milwaukee,” said Antetokounmpo.

Despite the glowing review, Antetokounmpo did have one Miami quirk he wasn’t fond of already: iguanas.

“I don’t like the, what do you guys call it, geckos? Lizards, I don’t like those. Iguanas? I don’t like those,” said Antetokounmpo.

The lighthearted topic brought laughs from many fans in attendance.

“Yeah, those got to stay away from me,” said Antetokounmpo.

Iguanas notwithstanding, Antetokounmpo said he’s energized by the chance to have a lasting impact for South Florida that goes far beyond just trying to win on the basketball court.

“Have to be able to leave my mark within this community. I’m here to listen, I’m here to learn. My mom told me wherever you go in life, you always try to leave a mark. And I’m trying, as I said, try to go out there in the community, see what they need from me, what they need from my family, what they need from my foundation, try to impact, help as much as I can,” said Antetokounmpo.

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