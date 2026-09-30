(WSVN) - Fans heading to the Kaseya Center to catch the Miami Heat will hear a new voice announcing “Dos minutos!” this season.

Gale Nelson, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, will succeed legendary PA announcer Michael Baiamonte, who retired last season after 35 years of being the iconic voice for the team in the Kaseya Center.

“Hey Heat Nation, my name is Gale Nelson, the new PA announcer for your Miami Heat,” Nelson said in a video posted by the team on social media.

Nelson is just the third PA announcer in the team’s history.

In Nelson’s introduction, he also reassured fans that he would carry on the legacy of Baiamonte’s unforgettable Spanish two-minute warning call.

He’ll make his debut behind the microphone at the Heat’s annual team scrimmage — the Red, White & Pink Game — at the Kaseya Center on Oct. 6.

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