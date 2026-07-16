MIAMI (WSVN) - Giannis Antetokounmpo’s arrival in Miami marks the start of a promising new era for the Miami Heat.

Thursday morning, Heat socials shared photos of the star already getting to work in his Heat practice gear on the practice courts at the Kaseya Center, ahead of his official introduction.

Giannis may be the most impactful player acquisition for the franchise since the Heat brought in LeBron James and before him Shaquille O’Neal.

Miami’s years-long search for its next superstar has landed them the “Greek Freak” in a Heat jersey.

The two-time MVP, NBA champion and finals MVP is one of the most dominant forces in the game, and at 31 years old, he is still at the top of his game.

Giannis is coming off of his 13th NBA season, where he averaged over 27 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game during the regular season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He’s a franchise-changing talent who will now team up with Bam Adebayo to form one of the NBA’s most intimidating frontcourts — built on defense, toughness and relentless effort.

With the Eastern Conference now possibly wide open, Miami’s goal to win more championships is no longer a dream but a reality built on Heat culture.

For Heat fans. the message is simple, the “Greek Freak: is here, and so are title expectations.

Bobby Portis’ introductory press conference was held early Thursday afternoon. At 3 p.m. Giannis will be officially introduced to the media as a member of the Miami Heat.

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