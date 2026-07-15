MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida will be saying “Welcome to Miami” to a new Heat star.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo era with the Miami Heat is coming soon.

Miami Heat officials will hold a news conference on Thursday at the Kaseya Center for the two-time NBA MVP.

The NBA megastar spent his Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta with his wife, watching the FIFA World Cup semifinal match and hobnobbing with music royalty Mick Jagger and Jermaine Dupri.

But, more pressing business awaits the former champion.

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat shared a video on Instagram of the moment Antetokounmpo arrived at an airport in South Florida.

Antetokounmpo’s arrival in Miami will easily be the biggest for the Heat since the 2010 arrival of LeBron James, who was teammates with Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade. The three iconic teammates formed a big three core, and they were able to reach the NBA Finals four straight times and win two championships.

Heat Nation hopes the Greek Freak’s arrival will be the start of another title run.

After a 13-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo was part of a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Miami Heat in early July.

Antetokounmpo’s official introduction to South Florida will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

7News and ABC Miami will have live coverage of the event.

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