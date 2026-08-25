MIAMI (WSVN) - The Heat officially introduced five-time All-Star Klay Thompson to the team after the four-time NBA champion ran into some traffic trouble on his way to the Kaseya Center.

After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Dallas Mavericks and signing with Miami over the weekend, Thompson brings a wealth of experience and shooting to a Heat team that’s been fleshing out the final spots of its roster with critical needs to surround superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with talent.

The former “Splash Brother” was all smiles after overcoming Miami’s infamous traffic woes as he arrived to the Kaseya Center fashionably late for the press conference.

Along with his championship pedigree, Thompson brings historic 3-point shooting, with 2,899 career 3-point shots made, which ranks fourth-most all-time in the NBA.

He’s expected to play a key role as a spot-up 3-point shooter to play off of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo in a push for the championship.

That chance to compete for a championship is what enticed the 36-year-old to come to South Florida.

“I know it’s a demanding atmosphere and it’s one that’s really competitive, that’s what attracted me to being here so it’s something that I think flexed my mindset to a tee so it was an easy choice for me,” said Thompson.

With Thompson entering the waning part of his career, he added that the current Heat roster also added extra appeal at needing him to play a particular tertiary role behind younger superstars.

“The opportunity to win again at a very high level was so attractive to me and it looked, you know, looking at the roster, it looked like a great fit as far as me being able to space the floor and attack from the perimeter and have great help defenders behind me, especially at this stage of my career, I get to play a specific role and my voice will go a long way, hopefully, with this team, just to lead by example,” said Thompson.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra touted Thompson’s leadership abilities and basketball IQ. Thompson’s skill set was highly coveted by Spoelstra, who saw the surefire Hall of Famer as a perfect fit with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Thompson will don the number 11 during his tenure with the team.

The number has been a mainstay throughout his career, even going back to his collegiate career at Washington State University.

From WSU, he went on to be selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. His first name also begins with the 11th letter of the alphabet.

Though his role has diminished from the heights of his All-Star performances with the Golden State Warriors alongside fellow “Splash Brother” Stephen Curry, Thompson believes he has a lot left in the tank.

“I still feel like I have a lot to prove in year 14, whatever it is, and I still feel like I can prove that by being on a winning team. That’s all I can ask for: an opportunity. For myself in this upcoming season, it’s kind of a redemption season for me to show I can still make an impact on winning,” said Thompson.

A side note: Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, played high school basketball in Miami before having his own successful NBA career. He also has a lot of family members who live in Nassau, which makes South Florida feel like a second home for him.

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