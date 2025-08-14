MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat will open their 38th regular season on Oct. 22 in Orlando, aiming for a franchise-record seventh consecutive playoff appearance, the team announced Thursday.

The 2025-26 campaign, presented by Ticketmaster, runs through April 12, 2026, and currently includes 80 games, with two NBA Cup contests to be determined later.

Miami will appear nationally on NBC, Peacock, ESPN and Prime, with other games airing locally on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and streaming on its app.

Miami begins the season with six of its first eight games on the road, including matchups in Orlando and Memphis before hosting the New York Knicks in their home opener on Oct. 26.

The schedule features 38 weekend games, 17 of them at home, including a Jan. 17 meeting with defending champion Oklahoma City and the regular-season finale April 12 against Atlanta.

The Heat’s longest homestand will be four games, occurring four times, while their longest road trip is a five-game stretch in January.

The team will play 15 back-to-backs and face the same opponent in consecutive games six times.

Miami’s NBA Cup group stage games run from Nov. 7 to 26, with home contests against Charlotte and Milwaukee and road games at New York and Chicago.

Tickets for all regular-season home games at Kaseya Center go on sale Friday at 3 p.m.

