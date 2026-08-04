MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tom Garfinkel is stepping down as the Miami Dolphins’ president and CEO after 13 years, the team announced Tuesday amid a handful of operational changes in the organization.

He will remain part of the organization as vice chairman of the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, as well as managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix, but is stepping away from day-to-day responsibilities.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins announced that Daniel Sillman, the son-in-law of owner Stephen Ross, will oversee football operations for the team, with head coach Jeff Hafley, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and executive vice president of football operations Brandon Shore reporting directly to him.

Sillman was also named CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment, a new company that will merge Ross’ sports holdings — the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament and the Precision Drive Club — into one entity. Sillman is the co-founder and executive chairman of the sports and media rights company Relevent.

“Tom has had one of the most impactful executive tenures in professional sports history,” Ross said in a statement released by the Dolphins. “When he joined our organization, we envisioned creating a world-class sports and entertainment company that would redefine what was possible for a franchise, a stadium and a community. Together we turned that vision into reality. … Tom assembled an extraordinary leadership team and created an incredible foundation for continued growth. While he is stepping away from the day-to-day responsibilities of CEO, I am grateful that he will continue to play an important role as Vice Chairman and a trusted advisor to Danny and me.”

Since joining the Dolphins in 2013, Garfinkel spearheaded the business turnaround of the organization. He had a primary role in bringing Formula 1 racing to Miami through the Miami Grand Prix, securing the event through 2041. He also established a 30-year agreement to host the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium and won bids to host the 2020 Super Bowl, the 2021 and 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship games and seven matches during the 2026 World Cup.

“I love the Dolphins and the people here, but after 13 years it was just the right time for me to make this decision,” Garfinkel said in a statement. “The business has never been in a better place and the team of people we have here is second to none in sports.”

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