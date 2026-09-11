MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The new era of the Miami Dolphins is officially here. After summer training camp and preseason games, the Fins are set to hit the road in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miami enters the season with a new head coach, a new starting quarterback and a roster that looks different from last year, as more than half the players recently joined the team.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said Friday during a press conference that he’s preparing for the moment for which he’s been waiting his entire NFL coaching career.

“My guess is it will probably happen, like if I’m answering truthfully, during the national anthem, when I finally can take a deep breath,” said Hafley.

The opener will also mark a new chapter for quarterback Malik Willis. After spending his NFL career as a backup, he’ll lead the Dolphins’ offense this season as the team’s quarterback.

“Just taking it one play at a time, making sure we’re prepared before we even get there, and that’s the main thing,” said Willis. “Each week you’ve got to prepare so when the game comes, it’s a lot easier as far as mental gymnastics and hoops that you have to go through to execute a play.”

During Sunday’s game, Willis will have several young players around him, including rookie wide receiver Chris Bell, the Dolphins’ third-round pick.

Bell is set to make his first NFL start after missing most of the offseason while recovering from the ACL injury he suffered during his final college season.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I believe that when I tore my ACL, I already believed that,” Bell said. “I believe, you know, I’m a dog, I’m a hard body, you know, I’m a different type of build, and I knew for a fact that, you know, I’ll be back sooner than what people expected.”

The Raiders enter the matchup with a South Florida connection. The team drafted former Columbus High School star quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick.

While he won’t start Sunday’s game, he’ll be backing up 15-year NFL veteran Kirk Cousins.

As for the Dolphins, Hafley said he’s ready to test his young players.

“When it comes time for Sunday, I’m not worried about that. I just want them to go play free, play as fast as they can, as physical as they can, you know, clear mind, fast feet, and let it rip,” said Hafley.

The Dolphins enter Sunday’s season opener as a three-and-a-half-point underdog against the Raiders.

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