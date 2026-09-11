(WSVN) - LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — The NFL’s top draft pick, Fernando Mendoza, is getting ready for his rookie season.

The South Florida native rose to fame during his time with the Indiana Hoosiers, acting as the star quarterback of the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The storybook ending to the collegiate championship took the sports world and nation by storm.

As the number one draft pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Mendoza as their backup quarterback.

In his new home of Las Vegas, Mendoza told ABC News his introduction to the NFL is a “dream come true.”

Mendoza is the first top draft pick since 2018 to not immediately start on their new team.

When asked how he feels about his current position, Mendoza replied, “It feels great, and that might be not what you’re expecting to hear. However, I am all for whatever the team wants and whatever is best for the team. And the coaches decided that that is best for the team, so I’m all in. I’m excited to see my guys go out there and play and try to be the best teammate possible.”

However, media discussion finds his position on the bench a cause for discourse.

“During the year, I delete social media,” Mendoza said. “I’m able to eliminate that variable to make sure I listen to the sources that are most important to me, which is anybody that’s part of the organization, family and friends.”

One of those important connections is his mother, helping him stay grounded as she continues to struggle with multiple sclerosis.

“Mom’s doing well, she is doing well,” Mendoza said. “She’s at home in Miami, you know, battling every single day, keeping a smile on her face, and I’m doing everything I can to try to support her.

“We started the Mendoza Family Fund, where we’ve donated a lot of money to try and to raise MS awareness, and hopefully one day find a cure. So, we’re fighting every single day.”

While he settles in with the Raiders, Mendoza assures he makes time to connect with his mom, saying, “I am finding a lot of space to connect with her, and I do that by calling her. We call every day, probably around two or three times.”

Another way Mendoza says he’s staying grounded is by using artificial intelligence.

“It’s to make my life more efficient — whether it’s answering emails, making a movie choice, making a nutrition choice, or helping with my overall wellness,” Mendoza said. “

AI has recently been used by many for assistance in drafting the best fantasy football teams.

In response to AI saying he has potential, but not for a starting quarterback, Mendoza said, “I think AI has a great grasp, but I’m going to bet on myself. It’s up to me to make sure that next year this time, AI says to pick me.”

Mendoza said the number one thing he’s learned in the NFL is “next play mentality,” from the coaching staff to minority stake-holder Tom Brady. They say not to worry about the last play but think about the next one.

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