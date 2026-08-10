MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - You can now register to ride for a great cause in Miami.

The annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge raises money for research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The initiative has raised more than $100 million since it began in 2010.

The ride happens in February and begins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Participants can choose to cycle anywhere between 13 and 99 miles across South Florida or sign up for a 5K walk or run.

If you are interested in registering, you can sign up here.

As a bonus, for those who sign up on Monday, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win four club tickets to the Dolphins’ home opener in September.

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