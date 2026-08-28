MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In the Miami Dolphins final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, the biggest storyline is the mixed reaction quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is likely to get in his first time back in South Florida after being cut by the Fins during the offseason.

When the Dolphins first drafted Tagovailoa in 2020, he showed promising signs to be the team’s foundational centerpiece. That feeling only grew a couple years later when he helped lead an explosive Fins offense to an 11-6 record in 2023. They never captured that same magic as injuries plagued Tagovailoa, who also saw his efficiency drop heavily in his final season where he threw 15 interceptions in 14 games.

While Tagovailoa tries to regain his footing in a battle to capture the starting quarterback spot for the Falcons, the Dolphins are focused on ending the preseason on a high note after two consecutive losses before their Week 1 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Friday’s game also serves as a final evaluation for the Dolphins coaching staff for rounding out the roster. Head coach Jeff Hafley was hesitant to say if he planned on letting the Dolphins starters check into the game.

“Truthfully, I’m still kinda up in the air on that. In a perfect world, yeah, I would. Where we’re at with some of the injuries right now, we’ve kinda gone back and forth with it. I would say that they need to be ready to play but in a perfect world with a training camp, I would. I just – I also have to make a decision on what’s best for our team moving forward,” said Hafley.

While the coaching staff makes those critical decisions, some Dolphins who played with Tagovailoa said they’re looking forward to seeing their former teammate again.

“He was my locker mate last year so, honestly, I feel like this from just getting to know him, talk to him every day, after practice, before practice, he was asking about my family and stuff like that so, really, a great dude. I miss him but I’m glad. I think he’s happy where he’s at,” said Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Despite the strong bonds of the past, Robinson said there’s no holding back once they line up on opposite sides of the field.

“It’s personal. No matter who it is, it’s always personal when you’re going against each other but, at the end of the day, when the clock hits zero, it’s all love to my brother,” said Robinson.

Dolphin fans filling the stands at Hard Rock Stadium are likely to have mixed feelings to see Tagovailoa return to Miami Gardens after five years filled with good and bad memories.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

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