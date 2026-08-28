MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins work up a sweat on the field and an appetite off it. Luckily, chefs cook delicious meals to keep their heads in the game.

On and off the field, a group prepares the meals that keep the Fins fueled and ready to go, especially when they are eating thousands of calories a day.

“I consume about 3,500 to 4,000 calories a day,” said Dolphins tackle Patrick Paul.

“We aim for like six, seven thousand [calories]” said Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler.

Feeding a team of giant NFL football players takes a smaller, but equally mighty, team.

“It’s a tall task to feed these guys. The fun part is that everybody eats differently, everybody has different goals in mind, and at the end of the day, our number one goal is to feed them to fuel them to win football games,” said Meghan Kelly, COO of Food Group Management.

In 2003, Dave Bowers founded Food Group Management. Years later, he handed over the spatula to his daughter, Meghan.

“Honesty, integrity, my professional drive and excellence, and a great daughter and great co-worker,” said Bowers.

The dishes served throughout the season are all of five-star quality, according to the players.

“Phenomenal!” said Paul.

“Elite,” said Sieler.

Their most recent menu featured 20 pounds of lobster meat for a lobster roll bar.

Throughout training camp, Kelly said the chefs are hard at work cooking various amounts of food to feed the whole team.

“For training camp, we’ve been serving 1,500 pounds of chicken breast a week, 500 pounds of salmon a week, and we went through 680 dozen eggs,” said Kelly.

“We have six service periods per day during training camp, so with 90 players here and then coaches, guests and all of that, we basically use between 2,500 and 3,000 pounds of food per day,” said Bowers.

All the food offered is unique and fresh to fuel the players’ need to perform on the field.

“They do a great job; I mean our menu, it’s literally different from all cultures, it’s always amazing,” said Paul.

“So you won’t see the same thing once or twice a month, maybe; it’s the stuff people want, it’s awesome to have that and just have that energy, the guys come in, break bread, we love it,” said Sieler.

However, as the regular season looms, players will be putting their forks down and fins up to hit the gridiron.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.