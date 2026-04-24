MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - After picking a pair of fresh faces in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins welcomed their newest additions to the team.

The Dolphins ended up making trades with both of their first round picks, moving back from 11 to 12 to take OT Kadyn Proctor, and jumping up from 30 to 27 to select CB Chris Johnson, Thursday night.

On Friday, the Fins introduced Proctor at the team’s training facility in Miami Gardens.

Proctor, who played three seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide, spoke about recognizing the confidence the organization is placing in him and the opportunity to make a lasting impact.

“I mean, it just means a lot to even just be a first round pick like that. That’s hard to do, there’s a small percentage of guys that go to the NFL, but even that, to be a first round pick, to be one of 32, like, that’s such a blessing. I know a lot of people would love to be in my shoes and to be in this position so I’m definitely blessed and I’ll take advantage of all the opportunities that I’m given,” said Proctor.

The offensive lineman is expected to be a critical part of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan’s plan to strengthen the trenches in front of the Dolphins new quarterback Malik Willis and Pro Bowl receiver De’Von Achane.

Johnson is expected to be welcomed at some point on Friday afternoon.

As for the second round of the NFL Draft, you can watch full coverage of each pick starting at 7 p.m. on ABC Miami Channel 18.

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