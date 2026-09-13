LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — The Miami Dolphins are officially in a new era as the team is set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The team has a new coach, new players, and a new outlook ahead of the first week of the football season.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said Friday during a press conference that he’s preparing for the moment for which he’s been waiting his entire NFL coaching career.

“My guess is it will probably happen, like if I’m answering truthfully, during the national anthem when I finally can take a deep breath,” said Halfley.

He is set to make his head coaching debut, and is betting on the new starring Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis shared his plan to help new players prepare for the big game.

“Just taking it one play at a time, making sure we’re prepared before we even get there. And that’s the main thing. Each week you got to prepare so when the game comes, it’s a lot easier as far as mental gymnastics and hoops that you have to go through to execute a play,” he said.

The Dolphins now have the youngest roster in the National Football League, with 14 rookie players.

One of the key players involved is wide receiver Chris Bell, who brings speed and playability to the team’s lineup.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I believe that when I tore my ACL, I already believed that,” Bell said. “I believe, you know, I’m a dog, I’m a hard body, you know, I’m a different type of build, and I knew for a fact that, you know, I’ll be back sooner than what people expected.”

Ahead of the game, Hafley said he’s ready to test his young players.

“When it comes time for Sunday, I’m not worried about that. I just want them to go play free, play as fast as they can, as physical as they can, you know, clear mind, fast feet, and let it rip,” said Hafley.

The Dolphins enter the season opener as a three-and-a-half-point underdog against the Raiders.

The game between the Dolphins and the Raiders is set to start at 4:25 p.m.

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