MIAMI (WSVN) - A laptop giveaway involving a Dolphins player is helping students get through the new year.

Fins quarterback Malik Willis took part in the event by the Brady Hunter Foundation at Brownsville Middle School in Miami, Friday afternoon.

He helped distribute 5,000 laptops to students in the community.

The giveaway aimed to help students gain access to technology and resources that will help support their educational journeys throughout the school year.

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