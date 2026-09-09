MIAMI (WSVN) - As the Miami Dolphins are set to start their new season on Sunday, some of the team’s players used their day off to meet young patients at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Several players spent their time meeting patients to celebrate Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, including team captains Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul.

“For me, growing up, cancer hit home in my household and took some of my family members, so it’s always hit deep for me. So things like this I think are everything for me,” said Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul.

The event featured multiple activities and a new DHL initiative to give young patients superhero kits to help them in their fight against cancer.

“This is so fun for us to get out of our reality and step into the real world and really see what’s going on and build those heartfelt connections with the kids,” said Dolphins offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

The event was a part of the team’s partnership with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge fundraiser. The fundraiser is the largest in the National Football League and has raised more than $100 million to date.

“It’s one team, one fight, but no one fights alone; that’s our new campaign for this season. We’re here supporting all the way through,” said Elizabeth Jenkins, the DCC executive chairwoman.

With the new season starting, the event reminded everyone of the fights that matter most.

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