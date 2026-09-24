MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their home opener against the Chiefs on Sunday. But fans attending the game will have plenty to feast on with the diverse menu the stadium has to offer.

Ahead of the game, 7News got a preview of the delicious new bites provided at Hard Rock Stadium.

One of those yummy bites is Tacotomia, a Mexican cuisine restaurant.

“It’s an homage to my grandmother. It’s all of my grandmother’s recipes. So everything we do is made from scratch, from the tortilla, the chips, the salsa,” said Karla Hoyos, Chef & Owner of Tacotomia.

Asian street food will also be offered. Mama Yatai Asian Street Bites offers a menu with something for every hungry fan.

“So we have Korean corn dogs. They’re mozzarella-stuffed, panko-fried,” said Ravi Bajnath, chef at Mama Yatai Asian Street Bites.

The corn dogs come in different flavors.

“We have blue takis, flaming hot cheetos and crunchy potatoes,” said Bajnath.

And when you get thirsty, the bar has a wide range of drinks.

“Normally margaritas you’ll see with tequila, but this one is really special with rum. It also has some nice strawberry to it, agave, some lime juice. Absolutely refreshing,” said Jenny Flores, bartender at Hard Rock Stadium.

To top it off, the stadium offers unique dessert options, including a vodka-infused treat.

Throughout the stadium, a list of vendors will be ready to offer guests all types of food, showcasing South Florida’s different cultures.

“Miami is a really huge melting pot—just South Florida. So we’ve got a lot of that diversity in our kitchens. So it’s cool to celebrate those cultures,” said Mark Kaba, executive chef at Hard Rock Stadium.

You can find all these eats and sweet treats at Hard Rock Stadium starting Sunday, when the Dolphins face off against the Chiefs.

The Dolphins are currently two-touchdown underdogs in the matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

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