Marlins showcase COVID-19 precautions weeks before Opening Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins showcased the COVID-19 precautions they have in place to help keep fans healthy weeks ahead of Opening Day.

When the Marlins open the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 1, a limited amount of fans will be allowed in attendance.

“Safety is the top priority in making sure everyone is comfortable that’s here will not be compromised,” Marlins Chief Revenue Officer Adam Jones said.

The team will use a drone to spray the stadium’s seats with disinfectant several hours before the first pitch is thrown and hours after the game is over. Miami will be the first team in Major League Baseball to use the drone in a stadium.

“It’s an EPA-approved disinfectant,” Rentokil President and CEO John Myers said. “It dries within four minutes. It kills COVID and other types of viruses — colds, flus, that kind of things, so what we’re able to do with the drone is apply the disinfectant at a very fast pace.”

Other COVID-19 protocols include multiple signs posted throughout the ballpark reminding fans to social distance, to wear their masks properly and to use their cellphones with their ticket on it. Two to five people ticketed together can sit as a group, and they are separated 6 feet away from the next group of fans.

According to the Marlins, ballpark capacity will remain at around 10,000 fans until June.

“Our priority is health and safety without compromising the experience,” Michael Shaw, the Marlins’ Vice President, Head of Experience & Innovation, said. “There’s going to be a fine act, obviously, with our mask policy. It may feel, at times, a bit restrictive, but the goal is to keep everyone, including the owner, safe.”

