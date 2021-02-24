Marlins unveil COVID-19 protocols for fans wanting to attend games

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have revealed their COVID-19 protocols that will be enforced for fans who attend home games at Marlins Park during the 2021 MLB season.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, the Marlins announced face coverings will be mandatory for all guests above 2 years old. However, they may be temporarily removed to consume a beverage or eat a meal.

Also, Marlins officials said tickets will be digital for 2021, and guests can access them through the MLB Ballpark App. Ticketed fans will receive a time and gate location to enter the ballpark on their ticket, and officials encourage them to adhere to the staggered entry.

Miami plans to have around 25% capacity at the ballpark to begin the season and may increase capacity as the season progresses.

The team became the second MLB team to enroll in the WELL Health-Safety Rating prior to the season. The rating was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it incorporates guidance from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies.

They also partnered with RB, the makers of Lysol, to have ample disinfecting products around the ballpark. According to the Marlins, they will have frequently touched surfaces and objects regularly disinfected, and they will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.

Officials encourage all fans to pay for items using a credit or debit card at all concession and retail spots.

Bags will not be allowed inside of Marlins Park unless it is for medical or infant purposes, Marlins officials said.

Miami will play the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Marlins Park on April 1 to begin their 2021 season.

For a full list of changes to attend a game in the 2021 season, click here.

