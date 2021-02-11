Marlins enroll in COVID-19 safety rating, plan to have fans for Opening Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have become the second team in Major League Baseball to enroll their ballpark in the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The rating was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It incorporates guidance developed by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies.

Marlins officials plan to have fans in the stands for Opening Day on April 1, when the team plays the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, the number of fans who will be let into the building remains unclear.

