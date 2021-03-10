Miami Marlins to use drones to disinfect Marlins Park

MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — A drone disinfectant program will be used to clean Marlins Park in Miami this season.

Licensed pilots will use FAA-approved drone technology in the ballpark to apply a formula to large open areas that will inactivate pathogens including coronavirus, the Marlins said.

The team said the formula can inactivate pathogens within four minutes and leaves behind no harsh fumes or visible residue.

The program is part of a new multi-year partnership with Florida Pest Control.

“As we prepare to welcome our fans back to Marlins Park, we continue to add health and safety measures that will enhance our guests’ 2021 experience,” said Michael Shaw, Marlins Head of Experience and Innovation. “This partnership with a longstanding industry leader in Rentokil allows us to utilize their state-of-the-art technology to enhance our disinfection process.”

This comes on the heels of other health protocols the team is implementing this season.

