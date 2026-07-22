MIAMI (WSVN) - While the 2026 FIFA World Cup is now in the rearview mirror, soccer fans in South Florida can pick up where they left off as Inter Miami takes on the Chicago Fire at Nu Stadium on Wednesday.

Fans tuning in won’t be seeing Lionel Messi or Rodrigo De Paul suiting up for the match as the Argentine duo gets some much needed rest following a grueling monthlong run in the World Cup that ended in a painful loss to Spain in the final. The pair are expected to make their return when Inter Miami takes on the Columbus Crew on August 1.

Despite their absences, the club is hoping to continue their winning ways after defeating their last four opponents back in May, including a thrilling 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union in their last match on May 24.

Starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who also participated in the World Cup as a member for Canada’s national team, is expected to take the pitch.

Following Argentina’s emotional loss in the final, fans could see Messi return to Inter Miami with a vengeance.

Head coach Guillermo Hoyos said Messi’s unbelievable performance during the World Cup shows the 39-year-old is far from done.

“I don’t think he’s 39. I think he’s aging backwards because everything he does is simply astonishing. There aren’t enough words to describe him. Rodrigo De Paul for me is another beast, an incredible competitor. We have two extraordinary players and, of course, we have the greatest player in the history of the game,” he said in Spanish.

Their recent success in the World Cup continues to generate interest from foreign players to sign up with clubs in the MLS, a league that has continued to grow.

“I know, personally, dozens and dozens of people who didn’t really care much about soccer who now have caught the bug,” said MLS play-by-play announcer Nate Bukaty.

Bukaty added that the World Cup sparked immense excitement from new fans getting their first taste of the beautiful game.

“I do think we captured a lot of the country and I think it’s gonna be a great thing for the sport going forward,” said Bukaty. “And watch MLS, it’s a great league and it’s right here getting started up again.”

Messi will be getting some reinforcements soon. Earlier on Wednesday, Inter Miami announced they have signed Brazil midfielder and five-time Champions League winner Casemiro. It’s unclear when the Brazilian will make his debut with the club.

The 34-year-old Casemiro brings 16 years of experience across some of Europe’s top soccer leagues.

More than half of Inter Miami’s starting 11, who left the World Cup empty-handed, now have the opportunity to dial in and deliver a second consecutive MLS Cup championship.

Inter Miami is currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Their match with the Chicago Fire begins at 7:30 p.m.

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