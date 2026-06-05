SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is set to host four World Cup watch parties in Sunrise for soccer fans with the help of the Florida Panthers.

Those four free watch parties will be held, June 12, 27, and July 11, 19 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Officials said the plaza outside the arena will feature family-friendly activities along with foods from across the world in an effort to bring together all communities in South Florida and for fans to cheer on their favorite teams.

“Not everyone can afford to purchase a ticket to a match, which is why we are creating something special here at home because of our commission,” said Broward County Vice Mayor Robert McKinzie.

Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan wants fans in South Florida to feel the the World Cup experience.

“Families and young children are going to be participating right here in the Amerant Bank Arena and will feel that energy of what it is like to be part of the World Cup spectacle,” said Ryan.

While all four watch parties are free to the public, you do have to pre-register ahead of time for access.

For more information on the watch parties click here.

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