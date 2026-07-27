FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was injured after her car was struck by a Brightline train at a crossing in Fort Lauderdale, witnesses said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight crash, early Monday morning.

Witness Victor Carvalho said that around 1:45 a.m., he saw the train arms coming down, and then the woman, who was driving the car, went around the arms in an attempt to beat the train but was unable to avoid the impact.

Witnesses said the woman’s vehicle was dragged from the crossing, almost a football field’s length down the railway.

Carvalho said he then sprang into action.

“I immediately went and ran towards the action. I jumped over the fence, called 911, make sure that I locate them to the scene, and as I see, the lady opens her door for herself,” he said. “So I go out, I help her, I get her on the floor, make sure that she’s sitting up, because if she does fall and lay on the floor, she has a chance of passing out.”

Cameras show that the only part in the mangled car that wasn’t completely damaged was the victim’s car seat and part of the front.

7News has reached out to Fort Lauderdale Police for more information about this crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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