MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage superhero is giving back to the community in Miami Gardens.

Carter Bonas, who is on the autism spectrum, started his own company, Spectrum Golf, at age 10.

On Wednesday, the now 15-year-old donated a new golf simulator to Florida Memorial University.

Bonas was named Sports Illustrated’s “Kid of the Year” in 2022 after he launched his own line of golf apparel.

Since then, he has created a nonprofit called Carter’s Spectrum Golf to teach children and veterans to play the game, offering equipment for free.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.