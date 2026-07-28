MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former LSU football standout and NFL draft pick Demetrius Byrd was arrested after, Miami Beach police said, he pulled out a blade and threatened another passenger during a disturbance aboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus.

According to an arrest report, officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday to the area of Abbott Avenue and Indian Creek Drive after receiving reports of an armed man aboard Miami-Dade Transit Route 100 yelling, “Who wants to die?”

The bus driver told officers two passengers became involved in an argument that escalated when one of the men pulled out what appeared to be a knife and walked toward the other passenger while making threats.

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Demetrius Byrd, a former LSU wide receiver who was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The victim told investigators Byrd had been yelling at other passengers shortly after boarding the bus, causing a disturbance.

The victim said he tried to calm Byrd down, but after telling him to “shut up,” Byrd allegedly pulled a silver multi-tool from his pocket, opened the blade and walked toward him while asking if he wanted to die.

Officers detained Byrd near the bus stop and recovered the multi-tool during a pat-down search.

Police said witness statements, the recovery of the weapon and Miami-Dade Transit surveillance video supported the arrest.

Byrd was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony. A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $5,000.

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