(WSVN) - Former Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave fans an update on his recovery from a serious knee injury that sidelined him for much of last season.

The videos posted to his social media account shows Cheetah running through several workout routines outside of his home in South Florida.

Hill suffered the ghastly injury during the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the visiting New York Jets. After being carted off the field, he underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn ACL and dislocated knee later that month.

In these new videos, Hill told followers he has “no power” in his reconstructed leg. His goal remains on being able to make a return to the NFL at some point after being released by the Dolphins in February.

For now, there’s no specific timetable for Hill’s return.

7Sports will have more from Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on SportsXtra on Sunday night.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.