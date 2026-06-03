MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the World Cup just days away, authorities have ramped up security across South Florida, and drones are among their biggest concerns.

“I can confidently say that the work being done to ensure the safety and security of this event is strong,” said FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey.

“FBI Miami’s number one priority for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is really simple: maintain a safe and secure environment for the teams, fans, and South Florida community,” said FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles.

From cyber threats to potential lone-wolf attackers, authorities are prepared to take down any threats. But officials said their biggest challenge is drones.

“The FBI and a select group of law enforcement partners have the authority and capability to intercept and seize drones,” said Skiles.

Federal and local officials plan to use a combination of radar, radio-frequency detection, and specialized tools for drone takedowns.

If found, they are authorized to jam its communications and take control of the device, sending the drone to land in a predetermined spot, where it will later be seized, even providing the operator’s location.

“The pilot has no idea that we’re doing this,” said

Drone operators entering restricted airspace could be fined up to $100,000.

“Why not just shoot it down?” Asked

“Because it’s really dangerous. What you would like to do is to take that in the safest and controlled way as possible,” said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions.

Officials call it a small price to pay to protect against a growing threat, especially on soccer’s biggest stage.

“We’re going to have 78 Super Bowls in 38 days here inside the United States. The Super Bowl has around 250 million people that watch it; we’re going to have 1.4 billion watching the FIFA game,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.

Officials said thousands of law enforcement officers will be stationed at Hard Rock Stadium, which will be known as Miami Stadium for the matches, and at fan festivals to keep everyone safe on the ground and in the air.

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