Sesame Street’s Elmo is facing some basketball backlash after he made a social media post commenting on Game One of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

On the social media platform, X, Elmo wished both teams well in the finals.

But his neutrality didn’t sit well with some Knicks fans.

The post drew thousands of comments, saying Elmo should’ve fully backed the Knicks due to his show being set in New York.

After seeing the backlash, Elmo responded “KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn’t mean to spur you on.”

Elmo, however, is in a tough spot as the Spurs visited Sesame Street in February when they played the Magic.

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