MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins hosted a special event at Hard Rock Stadium for families in need.

The fifth annual Delivering Hope event welcomed 100 children and their families for an evening of fun, games and entertainment.

Participants got to tour the Dolphins’ locker room and walk out the players’ tunnel.

The night capped off with a big reveal: brand-new Miami Dolphins-themed beds for each of the children.

“We’re so happy to be here with the Miami Dolphins. Combining superpowers City Furniture and Miami Dolphins raised awareness of a good night’s sleep and also surprised these kids with some awesome beds that they’ll be going home with,” said City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig.

Delivering Hope is one of the many initiatives included as part of City Furniture’s Giving Pledge, which dedicates a minimum of 5% of net profits annually to help build stronger communities.

