MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the World Cup fever present, many were up for a Guinness World challenge: try to keep it up.

The Copa Del Sol Festival took place in Lummus Park on Saturday, and it featured a Guinness World Record attempt.

Elite soccer freestylers and jugglers from over 30 countries gathered in the sand to break the record for simultaneous ball juggling.

“We are here to break a Guinness World Record, the most amount of people juggling a soccer ball, at the same time, in multiple parts of the world to grow awareness about climate change and how it affects the beaches where we play,” said professional soccer freestyler, Laura Biondo.

The results are still being certified.

Soccer fans can also catch all the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7, starting on June 11.

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