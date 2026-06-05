MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach was jam-packed with several events, including a community tournament, for the start of FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony.

To kick off the start of a busy weekend filled with soccer-related activities, officials held a tournament for the community at Lummus Park, Friday.

The tournament, named Copa Del Sol, gives fans of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to hit the pitch and compete.

“We’re starting now with our youth cup, we have our women’s cup, our corporate cup and then our World Cup open,” said Jennifer Roche for the Miami World Cup Host Committee.

Officials say the Copa Del Sol tournament marks the start of a three-day celebration of soccer, music and cultures.

Young fans from all over South Florida made their way to Lummus Park to take part in the tournament, Friday morning.

“We come from West Palm Beach to represent our community. The key of this whole thing is development, continue growing the kids and give them the opportunity to experience different types of soccer,” said Gustavo Valvovinos, who is participating in the tournament.

Not far from there, eagle-eyed fans can find large inflatables of some of the biggest stars in soccer along Ocean Drive, including Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Christian Pulisic. The giant figures give fans a perfect opportunity for fun photo ops.

Fans can also get a glimpse of all the vibrant flags representing every country competing in the global tournament flying over Ocean and Fifth Street.

7Skyforce also flew high above Bayfront Park in Miami, where preparations are underway to set up a FIFA Fan Fest. Several influencers were invited to offer fans sneak peaks at what to expect inside on social media.

Among the teases was a fan zone consisting of areas for people to watch the games, giant soccer balls and a look at several different stages, which were posted on the official FIFA World Cup Instagram account, hinting at multiple planned performances for fans.

FIFA Fan Fest begins on June 13.

WSVN-7 will be your home for all things FIFA. You can catch the first match between Mexico and South Africa at 1 p.m. on June 11.

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