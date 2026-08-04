CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is ready to get back to work after he received a contract extension.

The extension, announced Monday night, will add a couple years to the already existing eight-year contract Cristobal originally signed worth $80 million.

“Super blessed. I feel grateful beyond what words can express,” he said.

Cristobal spoke with 7News on Tuesday, the first day of practice for the University of Miami’s football team, about the new deal and his expectations for his players.

“It’s a team with a lot to prove, and I think we approach practice today in that manner, a lot of positive things to get excited about and, like anything, a lot of stuff that needs to be corrected, you know, miles to go as it relates to what we want to do,” he said Cristobal. “We’ve done a lot of good things, and there’s a lot more good and great things and elite things to come, and we feel like we’re just getting started, but I mean, Miami’s in my blood, always has been, always will be.”

Darian Mensah, the new quarterback for the Canes is the Heisman favorite, and the Hurricanes are favored to win the ACC and return to the College Football Playoff.

The expectations around the team are high and they have begun to prepare with a sense of urgency from day one.

“We’re working at a higher clip, at a higher pace, at a more intense level than we ever have before, so grateful to the administration and everything that they do,” said Cristobal. “Honestly, I’m glad [the contract extension] has kind of been put to bed so we can focus on what’s really important, and that’s this football team.”

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