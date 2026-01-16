CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was all about the U at the U, days before the Miami Hurricanes are set to take the field at Hard Rock Stadium aginst the Indiana Hoosiers.

The student body at the University of Miami’s campus had an extra pep in their step going into the weekend, as they assembled at the Student Center Complex’s Lakeside Patio, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a long line of fans as they waited to purchase green and orange Canes gear ahead of a pep rally that kicked off around 1:30 p.m.

“Go Canes!” said several students as they made the “U” sign with their hands.

The event features music, games and giveaways. Some special speakers were scheduled to fire up fans, days before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Hoosiers.

If they win Monday, it would be the first time in two decades the Canes bring a championship home.

After the pep rally, Canes players are heading to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where they will be staying prior to the highly anticipated matchup. They have only played against the Hoosiers twice, and the last time was in 1966. The Canes won both times.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.