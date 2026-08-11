(WSVN) - A South Florida student received a powerful gesture from Florida Power & Light.

University of Miami intern Gregory Smith received a $20,000 scholarship on Monday.

The award recognized his leadership during robotics competitions and passion for technology.

“I’m already trying to think and foresee all the different things I’m going to be able to do because of this scholarship, that this scholarship is going to directly enable me to be able to achieve,” said Smith.

The scholarship is part of FPL’s stated commitment to supporting students in science, technology, engineering and math.

“Our hope is that we continue to build bridges and fill in gaps everywhere so that our students can continue to excel and soar in all aspects of academia, specifically in STEM because they are our world-changers, they are our trendsetters, they are our future,” said Mariota Theodoris, FPL’s STEM Project Manager.

Smith added that he will be attending Columbia University for the fall semester.

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